BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 365.59% from the company’s current price.

BioCardia stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 441.82% and a negative net margin of 3,331.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCardia will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

