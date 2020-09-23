BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $9,586,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,399 shares of company stock worth $17,667,974. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 948,825 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

