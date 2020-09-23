BK Technologies Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

In other BK Technologies news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 8,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $28,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 40,654 shares of company stock worth $132,112 in the last 90 days.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

