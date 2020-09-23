Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) & SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Dolphin Energy and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $309.26 million 0.02 $7.36 million N/A N/A SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $14.64 million 0.41 $10.32 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 0.96% 8,476.37% 3.31% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 66.85% 21.99% 21.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are held by institutional investors. 83.8% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility. It also provides pipeline transportation services comprising gathering and transportation of oil and natural gas for producers/shippers operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Blue Dolphin Energy Company holds leasehold interests in the High Island Block 115; Galveston Area Block 321; and High Island Block 37. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2018, its properties consisted of royalty interests in the initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

