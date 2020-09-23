BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) PT Raised to $25.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.29.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 23.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

