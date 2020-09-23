Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $225.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $225.00 price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.04.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $156.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.43. Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 69.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.