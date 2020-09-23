Bradford Cooke Sells 111,000 Shares of Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) Stock

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) Director Bradford Cooke sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$19,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,313,924.40.

Bradford Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Bradford Cooke sold 200,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Bradford Cooke sold 100,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bradford Cooke sold 200,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Bradford Cooke sold 150,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Bradford Cooke sold 300,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$42,000.00.

TSE CCM opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. Canarc Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.73.

About Canarc Resource

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

