CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

CalAmp stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $288.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

