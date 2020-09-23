Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.52.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

