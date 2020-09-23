Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOI. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Shares of SOI opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $292.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

