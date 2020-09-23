CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) vs. Edgewell Personal Care (OTCMKTS:EPC) Head-To-Head Review

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -1.89% N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care 4.39% 12.13% 4.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and Edgewell Personal Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $17.14 million 0.89 $560,000.00 N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $2.14 billion 0.70 -$372.20 million $3.48 7.90

CCA Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgewell Personal Care.

Risk & Volatility

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CCA Industries and Edgewell Personal Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 1 5 3 1 2.40

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus price target of $38.63, indicating a potential upside of 40.51%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats CCA Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

