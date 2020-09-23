Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.54.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.77. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.