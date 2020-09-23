China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $110.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

