Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA’s (MGDDF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

MGDDF opened at $109.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $124.84.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

