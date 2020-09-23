Citigroup Increases Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $11.50

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.