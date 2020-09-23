Comparing Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and STADA Arzneimittel (NASDAQ:STDAF)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STADA Arzneimittel has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aphria and STADA Arzneimittel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 0 0 N/A STADA Arzneimittel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and STADA Arzneimittel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% STADA Arzneimittel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aphria and STADA Arzneimittel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 3.22 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -75.67 STADA Arzneimittel $2.75 billion 2.49 $362.48 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel has higher revenue and earnings than Aphria.

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel beats Aphria on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

STADA Arzneimittel Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxon for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Omeprazol for gastric ulcer/reflux. The Branded Products segment offers APO-Go for Parkinson's disease; Grippostad for cold; Aqualor for rhinitis/soare throat; Snup for rhinitis; and Vitaprost for prostate disease. It serves doctors, pharmacists, patients, health insurance organizations, buying groups, pharmacy chains, and wholesalers or mail-order companies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Nidda Healthcare GmbH.

