Comparing BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) and Henry Schein (OTCMKTS:HSIC)

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and Henry Schein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Manufacturing 217.33% -59.70% 409.72% Henry Schein 6.35% 11.51% 5.67%

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 5.73, indicating that its stock price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henry Schein has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and Henry Schein’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.59 million 3.58 $10.09 million N/A N/A Henry Schein $9.99 billion 0.84 $694.73 million $3.51 16.82

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Henry Schein shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and Henry Schein, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Henry Schein 3 7 3 0 2.00

Henry Schein has a consensus price target of $63.73, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Henry Schein’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Henry Schein is more favorable than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Summary

Henry Schein beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

