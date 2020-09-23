Comparing Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surface Oncology and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.37%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $15.36 million 16.76 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -3.27 Entera Bio $240,000.00 62.87 -$10.80 million N/A N/A

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surface Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -70.90% -32.89% -18.02% Entera Bio N/A -151.10% -99.01%

Risk and Volatility

Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Entera Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

