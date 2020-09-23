Contrasting Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Legend Biotech and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alphabet 0 3 40 0 2.93

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.13%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $1,667.69, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legend Biotech and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $437.76 million 13.32 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -6.83 Alphabet $161.86 billion 6.13 $34.34 billion $51.56 28.31

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 18.99% 15.62% 11.56%

Summary

Alphabet beats Legend Biotech on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

New Dada owns and operates an online crowdsourcing logistics portal and provides local instant delivery service. The company was formerly known as Dada Nexus Limited and changed its name to New Dada in April 2016. New Dada was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

