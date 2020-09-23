CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 269.69% from the stock’s current price.

CRMD opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.64. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. CorMedix had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 11,377.14%. As a group, analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

