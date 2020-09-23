Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $330.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

COUP stock opened at $268.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.50 and a 200-day moving average of $230.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $214,853.14. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,968.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.97, for a total value of $373,514.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,056 shares of company stock worth $57,738,179. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $14,580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 169.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

