Credit Suisse Group Increases Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $9.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RWT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

RWT stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of $868.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 156,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

