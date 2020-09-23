Critical Analysis: Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) & Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) and Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terra Tech has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Terra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton -12.50% -16.48% -3.66% Terra Tech -207.92% -79.83% -49.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Briggs & Stratton and Terra Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 0 0 0 N/A Terra Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Terra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Terra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Terra Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.84 billion 0.00 -$54.08 million ($0.32) -0.34 Terra Tech $28.05 million 0.60 -$46.93 million N/A N/A

Terra Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Briggs & Stratton.

Summary

Briggs & Stratton beats Terra Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. This segment's products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications, such as portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. It also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. This segment primarily sells commercial engines under the Vanguard name. The Products segment primarily provides a line of lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution comprising consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, independent dealers and distributors, and online merchants under its own brands that include the Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Hurricane, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands, which comprise Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products principally to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. On July 20, 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products. The Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries under the Blüm brand, which provides a selection of medical and adult use cannabis products, such as flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and produces and sells a line of medical and adult use cannabis flowers under the IVXX brand name, as well as a line of medical and adult use cannabis-extracted products comprising concentrates, cartridges, vape pens, and wax products in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

