Critical Review: Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) vs. AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A AtriCure -23.64% -19.55% -9.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and AtriCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A AtriCure $230.81 million 7.60 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -36.48

Repare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Repare Therapeutics and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00

Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.20%. AtriCure has a consensus price target of $52.71, suggesting a potential upside of 35.06%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Repare Therapeutics is more favorable than AtriCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repare Therapeutics beats AtriCure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repare Therapeutics

About Repare Therapeutics

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

