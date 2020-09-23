Danaher Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th.

Danaher has raised its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaher to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

DHR stock opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $210.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.78 and a 200-day moving average of $173.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

