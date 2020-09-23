Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $97.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

Shares of DRI opened at $89.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 744.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 272,496 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 593.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 148,345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $3,978,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

