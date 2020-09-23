Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) Announces Earnings Results

Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

DEMG opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.43. Deltex Medical Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Get Deltex Medical Group alerts:

In other news, insider David Moorhouse acquired 370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,834.71).

About Deltex Medical Group

Deltex Medical Group plc manufactures and sells oesophageal doppler monitoring (ODM) systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It develops, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that generate low frequency ultrasound signal to visualize and measure blood flow in the central circulation.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Deltex Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltex Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.