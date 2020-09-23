DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 11th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

DNP stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

