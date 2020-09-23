Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.69.

Shares of DOCU opened at $212.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.91. Docusign has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,066 shares of company stock valued at $41,616,451. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $147,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

