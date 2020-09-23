DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DTF stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. DTF Tax Free Income has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

DTF Tax Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

