Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNKN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BofA Securities raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $77.19 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $81.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.