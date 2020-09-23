Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Get Echostar alerts:

NASDAQ SATS opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. Echostar has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Echostar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Echostar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Echostar by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Echostar by 1,190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.