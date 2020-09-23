EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EDPFY. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of EDPFY opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

