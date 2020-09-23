Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Natera Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Natera in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $64.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Natera has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $61,620.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 92,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $4,554,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 277,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,668 shares of company stock worth $12,074,304 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Natera by 5.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Natera by 11.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.