Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) vs. Advanced Biomedical Technologies (NASDAQ:ABMT) Head to Head Survey

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Establishment Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75

Establishment Labs has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.63%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Establishment Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,553.45 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A Establishment Labs $89.57 million 4.59 -$38.15 million ($1.86) -9.46

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -296.67% Establishment Labs -56.74% -69.87% -31.88%

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

