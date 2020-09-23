Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) versus Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Financial Review

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Evogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Evogene has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evogene and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene -3,545.22% -35.78% -30.38% Bioceres Crop Solutions 2.38% 7.31% 1.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evogene and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene $750,000.00 119.14 -$18.11 million N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.08 million 1.10 $3.19 million N/A N/A

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Evogene.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evogene and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Evogene on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics. The company operates through three segments: Evogene, Evofuel, and Biomica. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants and bio-pesticides. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced castor bean seeds to serve as a feedstock source for biofuel and other industrial uses. The Biomica segment discovers and develops human microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immune-mediated and infectious diseases. The company also provides medical cannabis products. The company has strategic collaborations and licensing agreements with agricultural companies, such as BASF, Corteva, ICL, Monsanto, Bayer, and others. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

