Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.70 ($30.24).

Shares of EVK opened at €22.68 ($26.68) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.59.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

