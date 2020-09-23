Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXEL. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.