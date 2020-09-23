Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $37.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $25.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after buying an additional 777,140 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $77,920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after buying an additional 137,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Exelixis by 9,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,234,000 after buying an additional 3,575,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.