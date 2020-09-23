Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Shares of EXR opened at $107.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,005 shares of company stock worth $11,477,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 78.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 167,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

