Farfetch Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,937 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 679% compared to the average volume of 1,532 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,354,000 after buying an additional 1,342,395 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after buying an additional 689,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

NYSE FTCH opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.98. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Farfetch from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.