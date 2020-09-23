Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on October 20th

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has raised its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

FMAO stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, CEO Lars B. Eller acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

