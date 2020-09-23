FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $276.50

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price upped by Zacks Investment Research to $276.50 in a research note issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $243.42 on Monday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $256.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,161 shares of company stock worth $14,541,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

