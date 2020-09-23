FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) PT Lowered to $11.00

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded FedNat from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of FNHC opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. FedNat has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.74 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 17.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

