Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $49.95 on Friday. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 180.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 264.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.