Financial Review: Avient (AVNT) versus Its Competitors

Avient (NYSE: AVNT) is one of 16 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avient to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avient and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 0 0 0 N/A Avient Competitors 207 980 1264 44 2.46

As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Avient’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avient has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Avient pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Avient pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Avient lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avient and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $2.86 billion $588.60 million 15.15 Avient Competitors $14.88 billion $485.51 million 11.42

Avient’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Avient. Avient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Avient has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient’s peers have a beta of 1.73, meaning that their average share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57% Avient Competitors 5.25% 7.88% 3.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

