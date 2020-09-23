FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NEXT/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Liberum Capital cut NEXT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut NEXT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $38.02 on Monday. NEXT/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.

About NEXT/ADR

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

