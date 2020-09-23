FY2021 EPS Estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

