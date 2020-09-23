FY2021 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Lifted by Analyst

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$20.63 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.60.

Shares of POW opened at C$26.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.62. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$17.47 and a one year high of C$35.15. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a current ratio of 77.48 and a quick ratio of 63.89.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

