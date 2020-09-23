FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Shares of WFC opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Markston International LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 284,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,677 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,161,000 after purchasing an additional 83,828 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

